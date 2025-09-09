Sensex, Nifty Open Higher; IT Stocks Lead Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note on Tuesday, tracking mostly positive cues from global markets amid optimism around a potential Federal Reserve rate cut next week.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 285 points, or 0.4 percent, at 81,072 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 77 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,850.

Infosys jumped 3.7 percent ahead of a board meeting on September 11 to consider a proposal to buy back its shares.

RailTel Corp soared 6 percent on winning several orders worth around Rs. 396 crore from the Bihar Education Project Council.

Hero MotoCorp gained 1 percent after appointing a new chief executive officer.

Bajaj FinServ, TCS, HCL Technologies, Adani Ports and Tech Mahindra rose 1-2 percent.

