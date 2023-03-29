Sensex, Nifty Open Higher In Cautious Trade; Adani Group Stocks Rebound

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad higher on Wednesday, tracking mixed cues from global markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 129 points, or 0.2 percent, at 57,743 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 44 points, or 0.3 percent, at 16,996.

Adani Enterprises climbed 1.4 percent and Adani Ports jumped 2.1 percent after the Adani Group refuted reports on pledged shares.

SBI Life, Mahindra & Mahindra and Eicher Motors all rose over 1 percent.

Jindal Stainless rallied 3.6 percent after acquiring a 49 percent stake in Indonesia-based nickel pig iron company.

GR Infraprojects soared 4.3 percent on news it has received the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from the East Coast Railway for a project worth Rs 587.59 crore.

Vedanta rose half a percent after it declared a fifth interim dividend of Rs 20.50 per equity share for the current financial year.

Zydus Lifesciences was marginally higher on receiving the final approval for Loperamide Hydrochloride Capsules from the US FDA.

