Sensex, Nifty Open Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad higher on Monday despite weak cues from other Asian markets as Brexit trade talks reached stalemate and U.S.-China tensions returned to the fore.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 157 points, or 0.4 percent, to 45,236 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 44 points, or 0.3 percent, at 13,302.

SpiceJet jumped 3.8 percent and InterGlobe Aviation rose half a percent to extend recent gains.

Pfizer India rallied 2 percent after it sought emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine in the country.

Dabur and Marico were little changed as both crossed swords over claims about their honey.

Reliance Industries edged up slightly. The NCLT has approved a resolution plan for Reliance Infratel submitted by a group entity of Reliance Industries.

NMDC climbed 2 percent on news related to Donimalai iron ore mine lease extension.

ONGC advanced 2.7 percent after its overseas subsidiary struck commercial oil in one of its Colombian blocks.

