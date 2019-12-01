Sensex, Nifty Open Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were higher on Monday, tracking firm Asian markets after Chinese factory activity data beat forecasts.

Overall gains, however, were limited as weak core sector output and GDP data raised concerns over the health of the domestic economy.

Telecom stocks soared after Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio all hiked mobile and data tariffs by up to 42 percent in an attempt to tide over the crisis in the telecom sector.

Bharti Airtel surged 8 percent and Vodafone Idea jumped as much as 17 percent while Reliance Industries, which owns Jio, climbed 3.2 percent.

Maruti Suzuki India was little changed after posting 2 percent fall in November sales.

Axis Bank rose half a percent. The bank's executive director Rajiv Anand told PTI that the country's third largest private sector lender is setting aside more capital than required under the regulatory requirements for stressed loans.

Yes Bank edged down slightly after saying that investors have evinced interest to pump $2 billion into the private sector lender.

RBL Bank declined 1.8 percent after its approved raising of Rs. 825.79 crore worth equity capital by way of preferential allotment to five investors.

