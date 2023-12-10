Sensex, Nifty Open Higher In Cautious Trade

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Indian shares traded slightly higher on Monday ahead of key economic data releases due this week from both India and the U.S.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 137 points, or 0.2 percent, at 69,962 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 30 points, or 0.1 percent at 20,998.

UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Coal India, ONGC and UPL rose 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack, while Dr Reddy's Laboratories slumped 5.3 percent after receiving three observations from the U.S. FDA for its plant in Telangana state.

Tata Motors rose about 1 percent on price hike buzz.

Sugar stocks traded mostly higher after the government prohibited sugar mills from using cane juice for ethanol production.

Wipro edged down slightly after announcing top leadership changes.

HCL Technologies gained 1 percent after expanding its presence in Romania.

Max Healthcare added half a percent after it acquired Starlit Medical Centre Pvt. Ltd. (Starlit) for an enterprise value of Rs 940 crore.

Cipla shed 0.7 percent on news its subsidiary is voluntarily recalling one lot of medication in the U.S. due to seal integrity issues.

Zomato was little changed after Japan's SoftBank sold its remaining stake in the food-delivery platform.

