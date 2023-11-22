Sensex, Nifty Open Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were seeing modest gains on Thursday, with falling oil prices and a weakening dollar lending some support.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 195 points, or 0.3 percent, at 66,218 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 48 points, or 0.2 percent, at 19,860.

Automakers topped the gainers list, with Eicher Motor, Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto rallying 2-3 percent.

HDFC Life and Adani Ports were up more than 1 percent each.

Cipla tumbled 3 percent after reports of manufacturing lapses at its Pithampur plant. Adani Green Energy edged up slightly. Stock exchanges BSE and NSE have imposed fines totaling Rs 11.22 lakh on the company for non-compliance with certain listing regulations.

Zomato fell about 1 percent on reports that it has received GST tax notice of Rs. 400 crores.

Power Grid Corp rose half a percent after its board approved investment proposals worth Rs 367 crore.

TVS Motor climbed 1.1 percent after announcing its entry into Vietnam.

Infosys was slightly higher after signing a strategic long-term collaboration with TK Elevator.

Welspun Corp jumped 1.1 percent after it received approval from the Odisha government to set up a manufacturing unit in Sambalpur.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.