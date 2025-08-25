Sensex, Nifty Open Higher On Firm Global Cues; IT Stocks Lead Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Monday, mirroring positive cues from global markets amid renewed optimism over a potential U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 225 points, or 0.3 percent, at 81,532 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 80 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,949.

IT stocks surged, with Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, TCS and Infosys climbing 2-3 percent.

Max Healthcare fell 1.2 percent on news its shares will be added to the Nifty 50 index at the end of September.

IndusInd Bank and Hero MotoCorp, which are being removed from the Nifty 50 index, were up around 1 percent each.

Yes Bank rose over 2 percent after Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) received RBI approval to acquire up to 24.99 percent of paid-up share capital and voting rights of the bank.

Brigade Enterprises advanced 1.6 percent after announcing a new residential project.

