Sensex, Nifty Open Higher On Firm Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a buoyant note Monday, mirroring firm cues from global markets.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was up 460 points, or 0.6 percent, at 74,289 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 156 points, or 0.7 percent, to 22,553.

IndusInd Bank jumped 4.5 percent after the RBI reassured customers of the bank's stability.

Bajaj FinServ, Mahindra & Mahindra, SBI Life and Dr Reddy's Laboratories all surged around 3 percent while BPCL, HCL Technologies and Nestle India all fell around 1 percent.

Tata Motors rallied 1.5 percent on fund raising reports.

Welspun Specialty Solutions climbed 3.5 percent on securing a contract worth Rs 231.78 crore from BHEL.

Muthoot Finance surged 4.6 percent. The company said it has surpassed Rs 1 trillion in assets under management (AUM).

KEC International soared 5.5 percent on winning new orders worth Rs 1,267 crore across its businesses.

Zydus Lifesciences advanced 1.6 percent after receiving final approval from the U.S. drug regulator to manufacture Eluxadoline Tablets (75 mg and 100 mg) for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhoea (IBS-D).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.