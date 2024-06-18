Sensex, Nifty Open Higher On Firm Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Tuesday as traders returned to their desks after a long holiday weekend.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 289 points, or 0.4 percent, to 77,281 in early trade, tracking firm cues from global markets and amid reports that the government is considering income tax rate cuts in the upcoming Budget. The broader NSE Nifty index was up 87 points, or 0.4 percent, at 23,553.

Hindustan Aeronautics soared 5.2 percent on news that the Ministry of Defense has issued a request for procurement of 156 Light Combat Helicopter.

IIFL Finance jumped 5.1 percent after the RBI concluded its special audit of the company.

Wipro rallied 2.8 percent on bagging a multi-million-dollar deal from Standard Chartered.

Zomato rose about 1 percent on reports it is in talks to buy Paytm's movies and ticketing business. One97 Communication shares also traded 1 percent higher.

SBI added 1 percent after saying it expects 14-15 percent credit growth in FY25.

Vodafone Idea rose 0.7 percent on reports that it plans to sell its entire $2.3 billion stake in Indus Towers through block deals. Shares of Indus Towers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.