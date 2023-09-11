Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Despite Muted Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a firm note Monday despite muted cues from global markets. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 193 points, or 0.3 percent, at 66,792 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 67 points, or 0.3 percent, at 19,886.

Balrampur Chini jumped 2.8 percent on news it is expecting 20 percent higher revenues in FY24.

SJVN soared 7.2 percent after it signed a pact with Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to set up an 18 megawatt (MW) solar power project at an investment of Rs. 90 crore.

Reliance Industries rose about half a percent, TCS gained 1 percent and Tata Communications rallied 2.3 percent after U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp announced separate partnerships to develop AI infrastructure in India.

Adani Enterprises climbed 1.4 percent and Adani Ports jumped 2.6 percent after promoter firm increased its stake in two of the group's listed companies.

VRL Logistics rose over 1 percent after promoter divested a 4 percent stake in the transport and logistics company for Rs. 238 crore through an open market transaction.

Coffee Day Enterprises plunged 15 percent after IDBI Trusteeship filed an insolvency plea against the company over a loan default.

