Sensex, Nifty Open Higher In Cautious Trade; IT Stocks Lead Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note on Wednesday despite weak cues from global markets and caution ahead of the September-quarter earnings season.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 269 points, or 0.3 percent, at 82,195, extending gains for a fifth session.

The broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 62 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,170.

Titan Company shares surged 4.2 percent as the watch and jewelry retailer reported an 18 percent increase in Q2 sales.

IT stocks traded higher, with Infosys, Tech Mahindra and TCS all rising around 2 percent.

CONCOR rose over 1 percent as it signed a strategic agreement with UltraTech Cement to transform cement transportation in the country using rail.

KPIT Technologies added about 1 percent after increasing its stake in N-Dream by an additional 62.9 percent.

Tata Motors edged down slightly after its JLR division reported a 24.2 percent year-on-year decline in Q2 wholesales.

