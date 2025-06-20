Sensex, Nifty Open Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he will decide within two weeks whether to authorize a direct U.S. military strike on Iran.

Brent crude futures fell over 2 percent after the White House clarified that President Trump hasn't decided.

Meanwhile, as the Israel-Iran conflict enters its eighth day, both countries traded barrages of missiles and drones.

Israel struck Iranian nuclear sites and Tehran responded with missiles armed with cluster munitions.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex rose 286 points, or 0.4 percent, to 81,647 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 78 points, or 0.3 percent, at 24,871.

Power Grid Corp, Bharti Airtel, Eternal and Mahindra & Mahindra jumped 1-2 percent while Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finance fell around 1 percent each.

Nestle India edged up slightly ahead of a board meeting next week to consider bonus issue of shares.

