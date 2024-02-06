Sensex, Nifty Open Higher; Banks And Financials Top Gainers

(RTTNews) - Indian shares traded higher on Wednesday as investors weighed comments from Federal Reserve officials and a string of market stabilizing efforts by Beijing.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex as up 135 points, or 0.2 percent, at 72,321 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 45 points, or 0.2 percent, at 21,974.

Banks and financials topped the gainers list, with Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, HDFC Life and SBI all rising around 2 percent.

Paytm soared almost 10 percent. Media reports suggest that CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma has met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday to discuss the crisis the company is facing.

Britannia Industries dipped slightly after posting in-line Q3 results.

Nykaa rose 1.2 percent after third-quarter profit more than doubled.

IT stocks fell on profit taking, with HCL Technologies, Wipro and Infosys all declining around 1 percent.

Canara Bank jumped 5.4 percent on stock split news.

