Sensex, Nifty Open Higher; Auto Stocks Surge On Price Cuts

September 08, 2025 — 12:28 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a firm note on Monday, with auto stocks surging as several companies slashed car prices after the GST rate cut.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 260 points, or 0.3 percent, at 80,970 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 83 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,823.

Mahindra & Mahindra climbed nearly 2 percent and Tata Motors rallied 3 percent after announcing price cuts. Shares of Maruti Suzuki India were up 1 percent.

BHEL gained 1.8 percent as it signed a 10-year MoU with Singapore's Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies to develop hydrogen fuel cell-based rolling stock for India.

PNB Housing Finance jumped 2.2 percent on fund raising reports.

Adani Power surged 4.3 percent after it announced a 570 MW hydroelectric project in Bhutan with Druk Green Power.

Vedanta fell 1.4 percent after it won the auction for Jaiprakash Associates.

SpiceJet tumbled 3.6 percent as the airline reported a net loss of Rs 234 crore for Q1FY26.

