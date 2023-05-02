Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As Traders Look Ahead To Fed And ECB Meetings

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Tuesday as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend.

Mixed global cues capped overall gains as investors looked ahead to the Fed and ECB meetings this week for directional cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 332 points, or half a percent, at 61,445 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 95 points, or half a percent, at 18,160.

ONGC advanced 1.6 percent and Oil India rose over 1 percent after the government slashed windfall tax on petroleum crude.

Adani Green Energy jumped 5 percent on reporting over four-fold rise in March quarter profit.

Tata Steel added 0.7 percent and Adani Total Gas jumped 3.2 percent ahead of their earnings results.

IDFC First Bank soared 4 percent after Q4 net profit more than doubled.

UltraTech Cement edged up slightly despite reporting a 36 percent fall in Q4 profit. Maruti Suzuki India gained 0.6 percent on posting 13 percent growth in domestic passenger vehicle sales in April.

Tata Motors fell 1.6 percent after total domestic sales declined 4 percent in April.

Kotak Mahindra Bank lost about 1 percent despite the private sector bank reporting a 26 percent rise in quarterly profit, beating Street estimates.

