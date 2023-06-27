Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As Russia Concerns Ease

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad higher on Tuesday as concerns over Russia subsided following an aborted uprising.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 134 points, or 0.2 percent, at 63,104 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 42 points, or 0.2 percent, at 18,733.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Bajaj Auto and HDFC Life jumped 1-3 percent while Sun Pharma, Titan Company, IndusInd Bank and Cipla all fell around 1 percent.

Bharti Airtel rose 0.6 percent after announcing a leadership reshuffle at its enterprise arm.

Tech Mahindra was little changed after its step-down subsidiary LCC France SARL approved a proposal to divest its 49 percent stake in SARL Djazatech along with its wholly owned subsidiary EURL LCCUK Algerie.

City Union Bank gained 1 percent on fund raising reports.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance was up 0.6 percent despite reports that it has received a show cause cum demand notice from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence for not paying tax of Rs 492.06 crore pertaining to the period July 2017 to July 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.