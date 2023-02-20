Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As Metal Stocks Gain On China Optimism

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad higher on Tuesday, with metal stocks leading the surge on optimism around China's economic recovery. Tata Steel and JSW Steel both rose over 1 percent.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 138 points, or 0.2 percent, at 60,830 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 50 points, or 0.3 percent, at 17,894.

ACC rose half a percent and Ambuja jumped nearly 3 percent on news that both companies will resume operations at Gagal and Darlaghat plants in Himachal Pradesh today.

BEML gained 2 percent on signing a pact with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for constructing the Bahrain Metro Rail Project phase-1.

Adani Ports advanced 2.5 percent on reports it has paid Rs. 1,500 crore loan on Monday and promised to repay more in March.

Asian Paints fell 0.7 percent after signing a pact with the Gujarat government to set up a manufacturing facility in Dahej.

Wipro declined half a percent on news it has cut freshers' pay by 50 percent.

Vedanta rose half a percent. The government has opposed its proposal to sell its international zinc business to Hindustan Zinc Ltd for USD 2.98 billion, citing valuation concerns.

