Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As Geopolitical Tensions Ease

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Monday as Middle East tensions eased, and investors looked ahead to a slew of U.S. data due this week for additional clues on when the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 255 points, or 0.4 percent, at 73,342 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index rose 90 points, or 0.4 percent, to 22,237.

Wipro gained 1.5 percent despite reporting an 8 percent fall in quarterly profit.

Jio Financial Services rallied 2.2 percent on reporting 6 percent growth in Q4 net profit.

Ultratech Cement jumped nearly 2 percent after it bought a grinding unit from India Cements and announced expansion.

ICICI Bank climbed 1 percent on fund raising reports.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 1.1 percent after launching a digital integrated plan to manage irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

JSW Energy advanced 1.4 percent on bagging a 700-MW solar project from NTPC.

YES Bank added half a percent after converting warrants held by CA Basque into equity shares.

Private sector lender HDFC Bank slipped half a percent despite reporting a 37 percent jump in its Q4 net profit.

