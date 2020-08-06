Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Ahead Of RBI Meet Outcome

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Thursday ahead of the RBI monetary policy committee meeting and the bi-monthly policy address by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das later today.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 228 points, or 0.61 percent, to 37,892 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 68 points, or 0.61 percent, at 11,170.

South Indian Bank was little changed after it received approval from the RBI for setting up a wholly-owned non-financial subsidiary.

HDFC gained 0.8 percent after it set the floor price at Rs. 1,838.94 per share for its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue.

Bharti Airtel edged down slightly after it announced a multi-year strategic pact with Amazon Web Services.

Canara Bank rose about 1 percent on reporting 23.5 percent rise in standalone net profit for the June quarter.

Strides Pharma Science dropped 1.3 percent despite reporting over four-fold jump in its Q1 net profit.

Apollo Tyres fell 2.3 percent as it reported a consolidated net loss of Rs. 135 crore for the first quarter ended June 2020.

