Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Ahead Of Macro Data

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday amid positive global cues and ahead of industrial output and inflation data out later in the day.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 350 points, or 0.85 percent, to 41,565 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 95 points, or 0.78 percent, at 12,202.

Coal India edged up half a percent on hopes the company will perform better in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal.

BHEL slumped 4.5 percent after posting disappointing quarterly results.

Syndicate Bank climbed 1.2 percent after its Q3 profit grew manifold.

IndusInd Bank dropped 1.3 percent after Moody's Investors Services revised the outlook on the bank's ratings to 'negative' from 'stable'.

Titan Company edged up slightly after it announced the acquihire of HUG Innovations, a Hyderabad-based wearable technology firm.

IRCTC fell 3 percent to extend losses from the previous session ahead of its Q3 earnings due out later in the day.

