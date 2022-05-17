Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Ahead Of LIC Listing

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday despite mixed global cues. All eyes were on the listing of LIC shares on stock exchanges BSE and NSE at 10 am as well as WPI data due out later in the day.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 343 points, or 0.7 percent, to 53,317 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 110 points, or 0.7 percent, at 15,952.

Commodity-related stocks led the surge, with JSW Steel, Coal India, ONGC, Tata Steel and Hindalco climbing 2-6 percent.

Bharti Airtel rose 0.8 percent ahead of its earnings release.

Fino Payments Bank gained 1.3 percent after its quarterly net profit more-than-doubled.

MCX India rallied 2.6 percent as it reported a 5 percent year-on-year fall in Q4 net profit.

Airlines SpiceJet and InterGlobe Aviation were subdued after a hike in jet fuel prices.

Raymond jumped 3.5 percent after reporting over four-fold rise in quarterly net profit.

VIP Industries advanced 2.6 percent on posting turnaround results for the March quarter.

KEC International jumped 2.6 percent after it secured new orders worth Rs 1150 crore across its various businesses.

Steel Exchange of India lost 5 percent on fund raising reports.

