Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Ahead Of Fed Meeting

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened notably higher on Wednesday despite mixed global cues ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the day.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose by 240 points, or 0.71 percent, to 34,196 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 60 points, or 0.60 percent, at 10,106.

Bharti Airtel rose about half a percent after its subsidiary Bharti International (Singapore) increased its stake in Robi Axiata, a telecom service provider in Bangladesh.

Cipla gained 0.7 percent after it signed agreements to acquire shares representing 21.85 percent stake in GoApptiv Private Limited.

Hero MotoCorp declined 1.7 percent after reporting a 26.46 percent fall in fourth-quarter consolidated net profit.

Maruti Suzuki India edged up slightly despite announcing that it had cut production by 97.54 percent in May 2020.

Century Textiles advanced 1.8 percent ahead of its March quarter results.

Yes Bank shares rallied 2.5 percent after Madhu Kapur and her family have withdrawn a case filed against the private lender in 2013.

Graphite India tumbled 3.6 percent on reporting a 94 percent fall in Q4 net profit.

