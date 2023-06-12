Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Ahead Of Central Bank Meetings

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened slightly higher in cautious trade on Monday ahead of interest rate decisions this week from the United States, Europe, China and Japan.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 113 points, or 0.2 percent, at 62,738 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 42 points, or 0.2 percent, at 18,604.

Among the top gainers, HDFC Life, SBI Life, HCL Technologies, BPCL and Infosys all rose over 1 percent.

Cochin Shipyard jumped 4.4 percent on securing a contract from the Indian Navy.

Titagarh Wagons fell nearly 2 percent while IIFL Finance rose over 1 percent on fund raising reports.

Indian Oil Corp gained about 1 percent on news it has purchased half of the natural gas that Reliance Industries and its partner BP Plc have offered in the latest auction.

DMart was down 0.7 percent on reports that its online platform DMart Ready has intensified its discount strategy.

Vedanta gained half a percent after it emerged as the preferred bidder for an iron ore mine in Goa.

SAIL rose half a percent after data showed LIC has increased its stake in the company to 8.687 percent in the ongoing quarter.

