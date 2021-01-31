Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Ahead Of Budget

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a firm note Monday ahead of the Union Budget 2021, which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament later in the day.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 208 points, or half a percent, to 46,494 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 40 points, or 0.3 percent, at 13,674.

IDFC First Bank slumped 6 percent after it reported a net profit of Rs. 130 crore for the third quarter ended December.

Tata Motors fell 2 percent despite reporting stellar Q3 FY21 results.

L&T Finance Holdings dropped 1.2 percent on fund raising reports.

Indian Oil Corporation advanced 1.5 percent after its December quarter net profit more than doubled.

Private sector lender ICICI Bank surged 4.5 percent after reporting 19 percent jump in its December quarter profit.

Vedanta gained 1 percent after its Q3 profit jumped 59 percent.

Tech Mahindra lost 4 percent despite reporting a 14.3 percent rise in its December quarter net profit.

