Sensex, Nifty Open Higher After Selloff

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note on Wednesday as oil prices retreated and investors looked forward to an interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve later today.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose by 143 points, or 0.39 percent, to 36,625 after plunging as much as 1.7 percent on Tuesday. The broader NSE Nifty index was up 35 points, or 0.33 percent, at 10,853.

Tata Power edged down slightly after announcing it would exit a South African wind power joint venture.

Reliance Industries gained 1 percent after Chairman Mukesh Ambani increased his stake in the firm.

Bharti Airtel also rose about 1 percent on reports it has initiated fresh talks with potential bidders to sell stakes in the merged company of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers.

Bajaj Finance rallied 2.2 percent on receiving board approval for an Rs 8,500 crore QIP issue.

