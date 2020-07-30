Sensex, Nifty Open Higher After Fed Rate Decision

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad higher on Thursday, tracking firm cues from Wall Street and Asia after the Federal Reserve kept rates near zero and repeated a pledge to use its "full range of tools" to support the world's largest economy.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 274 points, or 0.72 percent, to 38,345 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 70 points, or 0.63 percent, at 11,273.

Spicejet dropped 1.4 percent after the airline reported its highest ever loss of Rs. 807.07 cr in the fourth quarter.

InterGlobe Aviation fell about 2 percent as IndiGo posted its largest ever quarterly loss of Rs 2,844.3 crore for Q1.

TVS Motor Company lost 2 percent as it posted a net standalone loss at Rs 139.07 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

Telecom major Bharti Airtel advanced 1.8 percent. The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 15,933 crore in the April-June quarter, its fifth in succession, after making one-time provisions related to payment of statutory dues mandated by the Supreme Court of India.

HDFC and Dabur India were modestly higher ahead of their quarterly results.

