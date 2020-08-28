Sensex, Nifty Open Higher After Fed Policy Shift

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Friday after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it will leave interest rates at near-zero levels for the foreseeable future even if there is an acceleration in the pace of inflation.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 225 points, or 0.58 percent, to 39,338 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 0.55 percent at 11,622.

UPL, Infratel, IndusInd Bank, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Axis Bank climbed 2-4 percent in the Nifty pack, while Tata Motors and JSW Steel were down over 1 percent.

GMR Infrastructure rose over 1 percent after it received board approval to spin off its non-airport business into a separate entity.

Infosys declined 0.6 percent after signing a five-year deal with Genesys.

Wockhardt rallied 2.5 percent as CARE Ratings upgraded its rating on the company's long-term bank facilities.

Edelweiss Financial Services was little changed. Hong Kong-based private equity group PAG has picked a 51 percent stake in Edelweiss Wealth Management.

