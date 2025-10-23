Sensex, Nifty Open On Buoyant Note Amid Trade Deal Hopes

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a buoyant note on Thursday after reports suggested that India and the United States are close to finalizing a long-awaited bilateral trade deal that could sharply lower tariffs on Indian exports to about 15-16 percent from the current average of 50 percent.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 760 points, or 0.9 percent, at 85,187 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index traded up 204 points, or 0.8 percent, at 26,073.

Hindustan Unilever rallied 1.5 percent and Colgate-Palmolive (India) rose about 1 percent ahead of their earnings results due today.

HCL Technologies advanced 2.7 percent after it announced a strategic partnership with Dubai Islamic Bank to drive AI adoption across the bank's ecosystem.

Epack Prefab Technologies soared 8 percent after Q2 profit more than doubled.

Jain Resource Recycling also climbed 8 percent after posting nearly 78 percent growth in its quarterly profit.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries added 3 percent on securing a contract worth Rs. 358 crore from ONGC.

Bharat Electronics gained 1 percent on winning an order valued at Rs 633 crore from Cochin Shipyard.

Gulshan Polyols soared 11 percent on bagging a contract from oil marketing companies for the supply of 1.75 lakh kiloliters of ethanol, valued at approximately Rs.1,185 crore.

Lloyds Metals and Energy fell more than 1 percent after completing the acquisition of a 49.99 percent stake in Thriveni Pellets.

