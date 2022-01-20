Markets

Sensex, Nifty Off Day's Lows

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Friday, extending losses for the fourth straight session amid lingering concerns over the Federal Reserve's tightening.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 303 points, or half a percent, at 59,160, after having hit as low as 58,683 earlier in the day. The broader NSE Nifty index was down 79 points, or half a percent, at 17,678.

Tech and pharma stocks continued to fall, with Divis Laboratories, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Tech Mahindra losing 2-3 percent.

Bajaj FinServ dipped 3 percent on disappointing earnings results.

Vedanta was moving lower on news it plans to create a $10 billion fund to bid for BPCL and other assets.

Asian Paints edged up slightly despite reporting an 18 percent fall in Q3 profit.

