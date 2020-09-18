Sensex, Nifty Off Day's Highs

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Friday despite U.S. and European markets ending on a downbeat note overnight. Asian markets elsewhere remain mostly higher despite worries about a faltering economic recovery.

Closer home, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 66 points, or 0.17 percent, at 39,046, paring early gains. The broader NSE Nifty index was up 38 points, or 0.33 percent, at 11,554.

Pharma stocks led advances, with Sun Pharma, Cipla and Dr Reddy's Laboratories climbing 3-7 percent. Mahindra & Mahindra and Adani Ports rose about 2 percent.

Among the prominent decliners, Bajaj FinServ and Hindustan Unilever fell over 1 percent.

