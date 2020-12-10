Sensex, Nifty Notably Higher In Early Trade

Markets

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Friday, driven by hopes of a swift economic recovery from the pandemic and amid robust foreign fund inflows.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 264 points, or 0.6 percent, to 46,224 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 74 points, or 0.6 percent, at 13,552.

ONGC was among the top gainers with a 6 percent surge, while SBI, UPL, GAIL and IOC climbed 2-3 percent.

Bharti Airtel edged up marginally on the price hike buzz.

TVS Motor Company rallied 2.2 percent. The members of the family holding shares in various TVS Group companies have agreed to rearrange their stakes.

HCL Technologies was little changed. The company plans to hire more than 3,000 local university graduates and experienced professionals over the next three years in Vietnam.

Muthoot Finance rose over 1 percent on fund raising reports.

