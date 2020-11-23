Sensex, Nifty Notably Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday, with benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty hitting fresh record highs after U.S. President-elect Joe Biden was given the go-ahead to begin his White House transition.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 338 points, or 0.8 percent, to 44,415 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 96 points, or 0.7 percent, at 13,022.

Among the top gainers, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, HCL Technologies, Maruti Suzuki India and Adani Ports rose 2-3 percent.

Reliance Industries edged down slightly. The conglomerate said its subsidiary, Jio Platforms, has received the subscription amount of Rs. 33,737 crore from Google.

Avas Financiers rose 0.7 percent. AU Small Finance Bank has offloaded 35 lakh shares of the company worth Rs 530 crore through open market transaction.

MindTree rallied 3 percent after it announced a five-year deal with a leading wind the Nordex Group.

IRCON International gained half a percent on winning a work order worth Rs 723 crore from National Capital Region Transport Corporation.

