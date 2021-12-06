Sensex, Nifty Nosedive On Omicron Fears

(RTTNews) - Indian shares succumbed to heavy selling pressure on Monday, with almost all sectoral indexes ending in the red amid valuation concerns, worries over the Omicron variant of coronavirus and uncertainty over the RBI stance on interest rates.

India has so far reported 21 cases of Omicron variant - nine from Rajasthan, eight from Maharashtra, two from Karnataka (including a South African man who "fled" to Dubai), and one each in Gujarat and Delhi.

The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex plummeted as much as 949.32 points, or 1.65 percent, to close at 56,747.14, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended the session down 284.45 points, or 1.65 percent, at 16,912.25.

Among the prominent decliners, TCS, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj FinServ, Tata Consumer Products and IndusInd Bank lost 3-4 percent in the Nifty pack.

Tata Motors declined 2.5 percent after its subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover's U.K. sales fell 35.2 percent on a year-on-year basis to 4,097 units in November.

Global cues from Asia and Europe were mixed. Other Asian markets fell broadly as lingering worries over a U.S. rate hike offset investor optimism that the Omicron coronavirus variant might not have as much impact on the global economy as feared.

European stocks opened on a positive note after a South African health official said that the new variant caused mild infections.

Elsewhere, top U.S. infectious disease official Anthony Fauci told CNN that scientists need more information before drawing conclusions about Omicron's severity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.