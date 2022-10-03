Markets

Sensex, Nifty Move Lower On Fed Worries; ONGC Shares Soar 5%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Monday, tracking weak global markets after new data closely watched by the U.S. Federal Reserve showed that prices continued to rise at a rapid pace in August.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 305 points, or half a percent, to 57,121 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 76 points, or half a percent, at 17,018.

Infosys, Titan Company, Nestle India, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Hindalco dropped 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack, while ONGC soared 5.4 percent after the government cut a windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil.

Coal India gained 1.4 percent after it reported 12 percent increase in coal production in September.

Divis Laboratories, Apollo Hospitals and NTPC added 1-2 percent.

SBI was down 0.6 percent after hiking lending rates.

Zydus Lifesciences rallied 2.6 percent. The drug maker has received approval from the U.S. FDA to market Sildenafil in the American market.

63 Moons Technologies jumped 3.2 percent. The Multi Commodity Exchange of India has extended its contract with the company for three months.

Tata Consultancy Services dropped 0.6 percent despite announcing a second interim dividend for the financial year FY23.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular