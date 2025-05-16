Markets

Sensex, Nifty Modestly Lower On Weak Asian Cues

May 16, 2025 — 12:27 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were a tad lower on Friday, tracking weak cues from other Asian markets. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 195 points, or 0.2 percent, at 82,333 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index dropped 47 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,015.

Bharti Airtel tumbled 2.6 percent on reports that Singtel is likely to sell nearly 5 crore shares of the company via block deals.

Infosys, HCL Technologies, SBI and IndusInd Bank fell 1-2 percent.

PB Fintech rose 1.5 percent after Q4 net profit tripled.

LIC Housing Finance fell over 2 percent on reporting a dip in quarterly net interest income.

JSW Energy rose about 1 percent on posting 16 percent growth in Q4 net profit.

Rail Vikas Nigam rallied 3.4 percent on receiving a contract worth Rs 115.8 crore.

