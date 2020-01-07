Sensex, Nifty Modestly Lower In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a tepid note Wednesday after the National Statistical Office forecast GDP growth to be 5 percent in 2019-20, slower than the previous year's 6.8 percent.

Middle East tensions also remained on investors' radar after Iran fired a series of missiles at bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq in an apparent retaliation after the killing of the Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani.

The benchmark S&P BSE dropped 190 points, or 0.47 percent, to 40,679, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 73 points, or 0.6 percent, at 11,980.

TCS rose over 1 percent. The company's board meeting to take on record its Q3 earnings would be decided only after the clarity emerges on the status of Cyrus Mistry's directorship.

Suzlon Energy plunged 10 percent after defaulting on loans worth Rs 7,256.38 crore.

Tata Steel shed 0.8 percent. Its subsidiary T S Alloys Ltd has won license for a chromite ore mine in Odisha for 50 years.

Bosch declined 0.8 percent. The company has received a strike notice from the respective Trade Unions at the company's plants situated at Bidadi and Naganathapura.

Infosys was little changed ahead of its third-quarter results on Friday.

Jindal Steel and Power edged down slightly. The company said that it has achieved quarterly production milestones in the third quarter of the current financial year across India and Oman.

