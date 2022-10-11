Sensex, Nifty Modestly Lower In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were seeing modest losses in early trade on Tuesday, mirroring weak cues from global markets amid a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in China and escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slid 132 points, or 0.2 percent, to 57,859, extending losses for a third straight session.

The broader NSE Nifty index was down 53 points, or 0.3 percent, at 17,187.

Coal India, ONGC, Eicher Motor, Divis Laboratories and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise all fell over 1 percent while Adani Enterprises gained nearly 2 percent.

Adani Ports rose over 1 percent after it received approval from NCLT for the acquisition of Gangavaram port.

TCS edged up slightly after it beat estimates on Q2 profit and growth.

Infosys gained 0.9 percent on news that it would consider a buyback proposal when its board meets on October 13.

IDBI Bank declined 1.6 percent after reports that the financial bids for its privatization s likely to be invited by March and the conclusion of the sale process will happen in the next financial year.

India Cements slumped 4 percent after it signed a pact to sell its entire stake in Springway Mining Private Limited to JSW Cement for a total consideration of Rs. 476.87 crore.

Paytm added 1 percent after a strong Q2 update.

Inox Wind shares rose 1 percent. The company said Inox Green Energy Services has sold its entire investment held in units to Adani Green Energy.

