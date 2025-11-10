Sensex, Nifty Modestly Lower In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were a tad lower on Tuesday despite firm cues from global markets and comments from U.S. President Donald Trump that the U.S. was "pretty close" to a trade deal with New Delhi that's good for everybody.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 249 points, or 0.3 percent, at 83,285 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index slipped 79 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,495.

Bajaj Finance plummeted 7 percent despite the firm posting a double-digit growth in its quarterly consolidated profit. Group firm Bajaj Finserv slumped 6 percent.

Britannia Industries plunged 5.4 percent after its long-time managing director Varun Berry resigned from his position.

Bharat Forge and Tata Power were moving lower ahead of their earnings results due today.

Vodafone Idea jumped 3.6 percent after narrowing its quarterly net loss.

Bharat Electronics rose 1.4 percent. The company said it has secured additional orders worth Rs. 792 crore since its last update on October 30.

Bazaar Style Retail gained 1 percent on posting turnaround results for the September quarter.

