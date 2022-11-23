Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher On Dovish Fed Minutes

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Thursday on the back of positive global cues after the minutes of the Fed's early-November policy meeting showed a "substantial majority" of Fed officials supported slowing down the pace of interest rate hikes at upcoming meetings.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 260 points, or 0.4 percent, at 61,772 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 77 points, or 0.4 percent, at 18,344.

HDFC Bank, BPCL, HDFC Life, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise and Tata Consumer Products climbed 1-3 percent in the Nifty pack, while Adani Enterprises fell over 1 percent on reports that the company is considering issuing about $1.8 billion to $2.4 billion in new shares as soon as next year.

Tata Consumer Products rallied 2.5 percent on a report that it plans to acquire Bisleri for Rs 7,000 crore.

Glenmark Pharma edged down slightly after receiving a warning letter from the U.S. FDA for its Goa unit.

