Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher, Metal Stocks Tumble

October 08, 2024 — 12:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were modestly higher in early trade on Tuesday after recent string of heavy losses amid pressure due to continued foreign outflows, boiling crude oil prices and heightened Middle East tensions.

Investors were also reacting to the early results of the assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 300 points, or 0.4 percent, at 81,348 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 84 points, or 0.3 percent, at 24,879.

SBI, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech, BEL and Axis Bank were up 1-2 percent while metal stocks such as Hindalco, JSW Steel and Tata Steel declined 2-4 percent.

Nestle India was marginally lower after Manish Tiwary, ex-Amazon India head, has been appointed as the new managing director of the company.

