News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher; Metal Stocks Surge On China Optimism

September 01, 2023 — 12:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were seeing modest gains in cautious trade on Friday as investors await U.S. employment data due later in the day for clues on the Fed's monetary policy outlook.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 150 points, or 0.2 percent, at 64,981 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 54 points, or 0.3 percent, at 19,308.

Metal stocks jumped, with JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Hindalco climbing 2-3 percent, as major Chinese banks cut deposit rates ahead of widely anticipated mortgage-rate cuts.

ONGC rose over 2 percent as oil prices climbed and Fitch affirmed its ratings.

Jio Financial Services, which is being removed from BSE indexes, was up nearly 2 percent.

Ashok Leyland gained 1 percent after it partnered with CSB for vehicle financing.

Adani Group stocks were coming under selling pressure, with Adani Power and Adani Total Gas falling around 1 percent, after reports that two offshore shell companies registered in British Virgin Islands (BVI), named by Financial Times, are linked to the Adani Group.

Kama Holdings rose about 1 percent ahead of a board meet to consider a bonus issue. Torrent Pharma dropped around 1 percent on reports that it has submitted a non-binding bid to acquire stake in Cipla.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.