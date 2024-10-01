Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher As IT Stocks Surge

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were modestly higher in early trade on Tuesday after suffering heavy losses in the previous session on apprehensions that a plausible increase in Yen interest rate can reduce cross country investments in equity.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was up 127 points, or 0.2 percent, at 84,426 in cautious trade ahead of a market holiday on Wednesday on account of Gandhi Jayanti.

Investors were also reacting to a SEBI meeting outcome, a slew of domestic economic data and heightened tensions in the Middle East.

The broader NSE Nifty index was up 24 points, or 0.1 percent, at 25,835, with IT stocks such as Wipro, Infosys and Tech Mahindra rallying 1-3 percent.

Shriram Finance and Mahindra & Mahindra both rose over 1 percent while Eicher Motor, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Titan Company and Asian Paints fell 1-2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.