Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher; IT Stocks Lead Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a firm note Thursday after technology giant Nvidia buoyed investors with a bullish outlook for the growth in artificial intelligence and the U.S. Court of International Trade blocked President Trump's proposed "Liberation Day" tariffs, saying he had overstepped his authority.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 168 points, or 0.2 percent, at 81,480 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 52 points, or 0.2 percent, to 24,803.

Tech Mahindra, Eternal and Infosys all were up around 1 percent.

Natco Pharma rallied 2.3 percent after reporting a solid performance in the fourth quarter.

IRCTC rose about 1 percent on reporting a 26 percent year-on-year increases in its Q4 consolidated net profit.

SAIL gained 1 percent after fourth-quarter profit rose 11 percent from last year.

Deepak Nitrate climbed 1.4 percent on reporting a marginal rise in Q4 revenue.

Bajaj Auto was slightly lower ahead of its earnings release.

