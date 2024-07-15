Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher With IT Stocks In Focus

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Monday, mirroring firm cues from global markets on expectations of Fed rate cuts and a potential return of former president Donald Trump to the White House.

The benchmark S&P/ BSE Sensex was up 195 points, or 0.2 percent, at 80,715 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 65 points, or 0.3 percent, at 24,567.

HCL Technologies soared 3.6 percent after reporting a 20 percent rise in quarterly profit.

Infosys edged down slightly while Wipro rose about half a percent ahead of their earnings results.

MTNL climbed 2.4 percent on reports that the government is considering the option of handing over its operations to BSNL through an agreement.

Avenue Supermarts gained 2.3 percent after its Q1 profit grew 17.5 percent.

PC Jeweler jumped 2 percent on fund raising reports.

HUL was slightly lower after its parent Unilever announced it would cut a third of office jobs in Europe.

5paisa Capital jumped 5.7 percent as it reported a 39 percent jump in Q1 consolidated net profit.

IREDA surged 4.2 percent on posting 30.2 percent growth in Q1 net profit.

RVNL rose 1 percent on securing a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for a project worth Rs 132.6 crore from Central Railway.

