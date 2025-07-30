Markets

Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher As Investors Cheer Earnings

July 30, 2025 — 12:23 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were slightly higher on Wednesday as a slew of upbeat earnings offset uncertainty surrounding the delayed trade agreement between India and the U.S.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 127 points, or 0.2 percent, at 81,465 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 37 points, or 0.2 percent, to 24,858.

Larsen & Toubro surged 4.4 percent after its first-quarter profit beat expectations.

NTPC gained 1 percent on reporting a 12 percent rise in its Q1 consolidated net profit.

Bank of India rallied 3.3 percent after Q1 profit jumped 32 percent year-on-year.

Dilip Buildcon climbed 3.7 percent after first-quarter profit soared 94 percent from last year.

Blue Dart Express fell 2.3 percent and Star Health and Allied Insurance Company fell about 1 percent on disappointing results.

