News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Early Trade

April 23, 2024 — 12:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad higher on Tuesday, mirroring firm cues from global markets as the risk of a significant escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran eased.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 195 points, or 0.3 percent, to 73,842 in early trade, rising for a third straight session.

The broader NSE Nifty index was up 50 points, or 0.2 percent, at 22,387.

Shriram Finance, HCL Technologies, Grasim, Bajaj FinServ and Bharti Airtel rose 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack while Hindalco and Power Grid Corp were down around 2 percent.

Reliance Industries dropped about half a percent after reporting a marginal decline in Q4 net profit.

Vodafone Idea surged 4 percent after its follow-on public offering got fully subscribed.

Hatsun Agro Products jumped 12.5 percent after reporting a massive 109 percent year-on-year growth in quarterly net profit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.