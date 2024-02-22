News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Early Trade

February 22, 2024 — 11:25 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares eked out modest gains on Friday, tracking a global rally in equities.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 155 points, or 0.2 percent, at 73,311 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 45 points, or 0.2 percent, at 22,262.

Spicejet rallied 1.5 percent after completing a fund raising.

Vodafone Idea soared 7 percent ahead of a board meet next week to consider fund raising proposals.

IRCTC jumped 2.2 percent as it partnered with Swiggy for pre-ordered meal delivery.

Grasim Industries edged up slightly after announcing its entry into the decorative paint business.

Angel One rose about 1 percent on fund raising reports.

Jana Small Finance Bank gained nearly 2 percent as it reported 13 percent year-on-year growth in quarterly net profit.

Ramkrishna Forgings advanced 2.2 percent after it received board approval to start manufacturing and supplies operations from its Mexico location.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.