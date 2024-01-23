Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were seeing modest gains on Wednesday after falling heavily in the previous session amid heightened geopolitical tensions, uncertainty over when the Fed will cut rates and concerns over HDFC Bank's profitability.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 199 points, or 0.3 percent, to 70,569 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 64 points, or 0.3 percent, at 21,303.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises soared 5 percent. A SEBI probe has reportedly revealed that Rs. 1000 crore have been siphoned from the merger deal between ZEE and Sony Entertainment.

REC climbed 6 percent after reporting higher Q3 net interest income and improved asset quality.

Pidilite Industries advanced 3 percent after quarterly profit jumped 66 percent year-on-year.

Tata Steel rallied 1.5 percent, Bajaj Auto was little changed, and Tech Mahindra rose about half a percent ahead of their earnings results.

Axis Bank slumped 4.2 percent after reporting a marginal rise in Q3 net profit.

Hero MotoCorp fell 2.6 percent on news that it plans to launch three electric scooters in 2024.

