Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were seeing modest gains on Tuesday despite muted cues from global markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 168 points, or 0.2 percent, at 71,275 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 72 points, or 0.3 percent, at 21,422.

Adani Green Energy rallied 1.7 percent after it signed a pact with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to supply 1,799 MW of solar power.

Talbros Automotive Components jumped 2.3 percent after it decided to sell its entire 40 percent stake in its joint venture company Nippon Leakless Talbros for Rs. 81.8 crore.

UPL added 1.2 percent on fund raising reports.

Aurobindo Pharma rose over 1 percent after receiving 10 observations from the U.S. FDA for its New Jersey manufacturing unit.

Reliance Industries edged up slightly after it signed a non-binding agreement with Disney Star, taking one step forward to the mega-merger.

Infosys declined 1.4 percent after losing a mega contract.

Wipro fell about 1 percent after denying reports about ex-LTI CEO Sanjay Jalona joining the company.

JK Tyre dropped 1.2 percent after raising Rs. 500 crores through a QIP issue.

Anupam Rasayan was little changed despite signing a Letter of Intent worth Rs. 507 crores with a leading Japanese company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.