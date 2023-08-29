Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Tuesday, mirroring firm global cues and falling bond yields on speculation the Federal Reserve may take a rate-hike breather in September.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 142 points, or 0.2 percent, at 65,139 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 43 points, or 0.2 percent, at 19,349.

Zomato rose about 1 percent after U.S.-based investment management company Tiger Global Management sold its remaining stake in the company via a bulk deal on the BSE.

LTIMindtree rose over 1 percent after collaborating with SaaS company CAST AI.

Adani Enterprises and Adani Power both rose around 1 percent after reports that capital market regulator SEBI has found violations of "technical nature" on Adani Group's disclosure rules that would attract no more than a monetary penalty once the investigation in complete.

NBCC added 1.3 percent on winning a significant contract worth Rs 66.3 crore from the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company gained half a percent after three entities sold shares of the firm for Rs 1,312 crore through open market transactions.

APL Apollo Tubes fell nearly 2 percent after a block deal involving 1.5 percent stake in the company.

Reliance Industries dropped half a percent after the company held its 46th annual general meeting.

